The New Pornographers share “Firework in the Falling Snow (Acoustic Version)” Featuring Aimee Mann

Roy Lott October 25th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

In anticipation for their upcoming West Coast tour, The New Pornographers are celebrating in style with the release of “Firework in the Falling Snow (Acoustic Version).” This reworking of the A.C. Newman/Sadie Dupuis–penned Continue as a Guest standout features a guest of its own, as Aimee Mann lends her voice on the harmony. The acoustic rendition of “Firework in the Falling Snow” is available to stream now on your platform of choice!

“I played the new song ‘Firework in the Falling Snow’ at last year’s Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show, and Aimee joined me on vocals,” frontperson A.C. Newman says of the collaboration. “So I figured, let’s do a for-real studio version like this, and here it is. Honored to sing with her—she is a giant and just a cool person.” Check out the tune below.