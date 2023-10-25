The New Pornographers share “Firework in the Falling Snow (Acoustic Version)” Featuring Aimee Mann

In anticipation for their upcoming West Coast tour, The New Pornographers are celebrating in style with the release of “Firework in the Falling Snow (Acoustic Version).” This reworking of the A.C. Newman/Sadie Dupuis–penned Continue as a Guest standout features a guest of its own, as Aimee Mann lends her voice on the harmony. The acoustic rendition of “Firework in the Falling Snow” is available to stream now on your platform of choice!
“I played the new song ‘Firework in the Falling Snow’ at last year’s Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show, and Aimee joined me on vocals,” frontperson A.C. Newman says of the collaboration. “So I figured, let’s do a for-real studio version like this, and here it is. Honored to sing with her—she is a giant and just a cool person.” Check out the tune below.
The original version is featured on the band’s latest album Continue as a guest. Their upcoming tour will kick off o November 7 in San Diego. Frontwoman Kathryn Calder spoke with mxdwn about the tour after not touring for a few years. “It is amazing to be back out with friends and the band, back performing for people because I really missed it,” she says. “Audiences have been generous, excited and everyone is excited to be back together with audiences and bands alike. And personally, you know its like singing harmony with your friends. We were separated and singing on our own for awhile. I love performing and being with the band and I’m happy to be back out.” Tickets are on sale now.