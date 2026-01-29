NOFX Shares “Minnesota Nazis” Reworked Version Of “Huntington Beach Nazis” Following ICE Shootings In Minneapolis

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 1:31 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, artists Billy Bragg and Bruce Springsteen have been releasing protest songs against ICE this week and now, NOFX joins them with “Minnesota Nazis.” This is an updated version of the band’s song, “Huntington Beach Nazis,” which was previously available through the 7″ Of The Month club and on their NOFXxX box set.

As a whole, “Minnesota Nazis” has some different lyrics than the original, including the lines that directly touch on Renee Good’s murder by an ICE agent: “If those Minnesota nazis / Are so sure they’re part of a master race / Why do they cover their white faces when they’re shooting / Friendly white, unarmed lesbians in the face.”

“I wrote a song called ‘Huntington Beach Nazis’ in 2022 when I spent 6 sober weeks there,” Fat Mike says. “There’s actually an intersection of Rhein and Heil streets. Kinda weird…. anyway, after all the recent heartbreaks in Minnesota, I decided to change some lyrics in the song and release it digitally. I even changed the title of the song to ‘Minnesota Nazis.’ I reckon it’s appropriate. This song isn’t gonna stop the absolute madness…. but you do what you can to make this world a better place. Let’s look out for each other the best we can. Love > Hate….. even though it doesn’t seem like it right now….”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat