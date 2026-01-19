Eric Melvin of NOFX Takes Legal Action Against Bandmate Fat Mike

Home News Emily Lopez January 19th, 2026 - 9:49 PM

For those who don’t know, NOFX is a rock band that formed in 1983. In October 2024, the band broke up, after performing the final show of their farewell tour. Now, it would seem there is some bad blood between band members, as evident by the ongoing legal issues between frontman Fat Mike and guitarist Eric Melvin.

According to Loudwire, NOFX’s drummer Erik Sandien discussed the matters at the Punk Rock Museum discussion. Sandien, who had assumed the role of band spokesperson, stated, “Eric Melvin is not here today with us because of the following reason: at 8am on Monday morning, after the final NOFX show ever, Eric Melvin’s lawyers served Fat Mike legal papers accusing him of legal financial malfeasance.” Sandien did not disclose any specifics regarding the lawsuit. However, he did go on record to say, “Mike is a lot of things, we all know that, he’s a complicated person, but he is not a thief. I will go on record saying he is not a thief.”

Sandien is the only member to speak on the lawsuit, as Mike, Melvin and fourth member Abe Abeyata have not provided statements yet. It remains unclear if fans will find out more information as matters progress. Sandien did express his hopes that this can be resolved soon, but then explained that these legal issues can’t be discussed further. This has proven to be a bitter ending to what had been a 43 year long music career.

While the band may not be together anymore, this doesn’t mean fans have had to completely say goodbye to the rock icons. In December 2025, NOFX released the first portion of a triple album, which includes unreleased songs and demos. As of now, fans can only hope that these ongoing legal issues won’t affect the release of the final portions of the album.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat