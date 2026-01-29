My Morning Jacket Release Acoustic Album Peacelands To Benefit ACLU, Doctors Without Borders & International Rescue Committee

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 4:57 PM

Today, My Morning Jacket are standing alongside the citizens of Minneapolis with today’s release of Peacelands, which is an acoustic album of original songs and exclusive covers, available now at Bandcamp. Recorded by Shawn Everett at EastWest Studios’ famed Studio Three in Hollywood, CA, the 14 track collection includes stripped-down new versions of My Morning Jacket and Jim James solo favorites like “I’m Amazed” and “Here In Spirit”.

Alongside intensely relevant renditions of iconic songs by Bob Dylan (“Blowin’ In The Wind”), The Velvet Underground (“I Found A Reason”), Brian Wilson (“Love and Mercy”) and more. All proceeds from Peacelands will benefit such important nonprofit organizations as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Doctors Without Borders and the International Rescue Committee. For an additional directory of activists providing crucial efforts on the ground in Minneapolis and elsewhere, please visit www.standwithminnesota.com.

“Peacelands” is a word and concept created by visionary Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan,” says My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, “an imaginary land of peace, friendship, and equality he created in his artwork – a place where folks listen to each other and find a way to get along in peace, friendship, and togetherness – despite their differences.”

Peacelands Track List

1. Why Can’t We Live Together (Timmy Thomas)

2. New World Coming (Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil)

3. Love and Mercy (Brian Wilson)

4. Here In Spirit (Jim James)

5. Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas)

6. I’m Amazed (Jim James)

7. Don’t Lose Your Eye (Sonny Boy Williamson)

8. Changing World (Woody Guthrie and Jim James)

9. State Of The Art (Jim James)

10. Blowin’ In The Wind (Bob Dylan)

11. Everything Must Change (Benard Ighner)

12. In The Moment (Jim James)

13. Together Again (Buck Owens)

14. I Found A Reason (Lou Reed)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna