Motley Crue Reportedly Win Legal Battle After Arbiter Rules Against Mick Mars’ Claims

According to Loudwire.com, Motley Crue have reportedly emerged victorious in their recent legal battle with former guitarist Mick Mars. After the case ended up in the hands of an arbitrator, it was determined that every claim Mars had allegedly made against the group was rejected and the guitarist was allegedly ordered to pay damages to the band.

“The arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets,” reads part of the statement concerning the case. Patrick Walsh ruled entirely in favor of Motley Crue, confirming that Mars has allegedly forfeited any right to the band’s touring revenue once he chose to stop touring with the band.

Mars had allegedly demanded that the condition about the touring revenue stopping after a member left the group when the group came up with their governing agreement in 2008. The amendment specifically provided that any member who stops touring does not share in the touring income. Despite the previous agreement, Mars had allegedly demanded that he continue receiving 25 percent of the revenue after he had stepped down from the group.