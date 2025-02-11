Plane Owned by Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil Involved In Fatal Crash

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 11th, 2025 - 10:46 PM

A plane owned by the lead singer of the popular heavy metal group Mötley Crüe was involved in a fatal crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Consequence reported that at 2:39 p.m., in an attempt to land, the plane for unknown reasons veered from the runway causing a collision with a parked plane. While Vince Neil was not on board, his girlfriend Rain Hannah and her friend Ashley were on board, and both sustained injuries, there were also two pilots on board but their condition is unclear.

Officials surrounded the planes trying to release one person who was trapped inside of one of the planes. Not much has been released on the passengers of the other plane but as of right now one death has been confirmed. Three people were taken to local hospitals to treat their injuries.

A statement was released by Worrick Robinson on Mötley Crüe's Instagram:

This is not the first time that Nice Neil has been involved in tragic accidents. In 1984, he was involved in a fatal car crash when driving under the influence that claimed drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley’s life. Although Neil served time and expressed remorse for the incident back then, the latest strategy adds another chapter to his history of misfortune.

Many fans and fellow musicians continue to express their condolences to those who were injured or affected by the crash. The cause of the crash remains unknown. Within the coming day, more details will likely emerge on the situation.

