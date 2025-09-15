Nikki Sixx Calls Mick Mars’ Accusation That Motley Crue Relies on Backing Tracks a “Crazy Betrayal”

Home News Rhett Kaya September 15th, 2025 - 10:44 PM

American metal band Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx defends the band’s choice to part ways with founding member Mick Mars.

Back in 2022, Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring with the band due to an ongoing “painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.).” Despite the perception that the split occurred on good terms, Mars later sued the band for allegedly attempting to force him out of the band and for cutting him off from future profits. Amidst the legal battle, Mars claimed the band relied on backing tracks during their 2022 tour, even saying Nikki Sixx “did not play a single note on bass during the entire U.S. tour.”

After Mar’s exit, the band replaced him with John 5 and recently kicked off their 2025 Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. They previously postponed the shows so lead vocalist Vince Neil had time to recover from a stroke he had in the winter of 2024.

Responding to Mar’s claims, Sixx clarified that the band has used audio enhancements since 1985. He also called Mar’s allegations a “crazy betrayal,” claiming his former bandmate’s statements were false. “Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live, but during the last tour Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band,” Sasha Frid, the band’s attorney, said in a statement to the New York Times. “The band did everything to protect him, tried to keep these matters private to honor Mick’s legacy and take the high road.” According to Loudwire, Sixx also called Mar’s allegations a “crazy betrayal,” claiming his former bandmate’s statements were false.