Bret Michaels Denies Rikki Rockett’s Claim That He Asked For “Lion’s Share Of The Money” For Poison’s 2026 Reunion Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 5:36 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a new interview with Chaz & AJ In The Morning, a morning radio talk show program on 99.1 WPLR, a rock radio station broadcasting from New Haven, Connecticut, Poison frontman Bret Michaels was asked if there is any truth to Poison drummer Rikki Rockett’s recent claim that the band’s 2026 tour was no longer happening after the singer allegedly demanded to earn $6 for every dollar each of his bandmates stood to make from the shows.

“Well, I’m gonna answer that honestly. It never happened. We never got to that part of negotiations. What happens — when you start this, they ask me to put together solo numbers and an average, and that’s the first part we turn in. We ask what the stage is gonna look like, where do we start the tour? I even got into where we’re starting the dates and then all of a sudden, ’26, the shows in ’26 wanted solo answers, so we moved this to ’27 back last summer. The reason it’s come up for the third time — no one, even the other members haven’t commented. They’re, like, ‘I thought this is going in ’27 now,'” said Michaels.

The artist adds: “We’re all friends. And if you wanna discuss something, we have each other’s phone number for the last 45 years. Just call me. No offense. I love Rikki. I love Bobby [Dall, Poison bassist]. I love C.C. [DeVille, Poison guitarist]. Don’t negotiate on the air [during an interview]. Just call me on the phone, and we’ll work out what[ever needs to be worked out]. We’ve worked it out for 40 other years. Let’s work out what we need to work out.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz