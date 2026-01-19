Rikki Rockett Claims Poison’s 2026 Reunion Tour Didn’t Work Out Because Bret Michaels Allegedly “Wanted The Lion’s Share Of The Money”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 7:53 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Page Six has stated that Poison has ditched their previously proposed 2026 tour plans to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their debut album,Look What the Cat Dragged In after frontman Bret Michaels allegedly demanded to earn $6 for every dollar each of his bandmates stood to make from the shows.”We had a great offer [for a tour this year], I thought. But we left the table,” Poison drummer Rikki Rockett revealed to Page Six. “It didn’t work.”

“Really what it came to was [guitarist] C.C. [DeVille], [bassist] Bobby [Dall] and I were all in and I thought Bret was but he wanted the lion’s share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it,” Rockett explained. “It’s like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can’t work that way.”

As for the possibility of Rockett, DeVille and Dall touring with a different singer, the drummer said: “It’s not out of the question. But doing that is like surgery: it’s the last resort. I don’t want to do that. I’m not quarreling with Bret… We just didn’t come to agreement. I don’t like it, and I’ll say that, but it’s not like, ‘Let’s put up our dukes.’ I don’t think there’s a better frontman for POISON.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz