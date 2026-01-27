TikTok Blames U.S. App Problems on Data Center Outages After Allegations of Censoring Users

Home News Emily Lopez January 27th, 2026 - 3:59 PM

TikTok, the social media platform that has become one of the most used apps across the globe since its release in 2016, had until recently been under Chinese ownership. In the United States, this ownership received a lot of criticism, as the government feared a potential security breach under the Chinese parent company ByteDance. Unsurprisingly, many users were upset by this and aimed to save the app from being banned. Fast forward to today, Americans still have access to TikTok on their phones. Now, TikTok is owned under a “U.S. led joint-venture.” Although, it would seem there is a new dilemma surrounding the app.

Many users have reported experiencing glitches and disruptions when they try to use the app. Many users have suspected that the outages could allegedly be the doing of the government, as many of the things allegedly being suppressed on the app were critical of Trump and ICE. Users reported that messages containing the word “Epstein” have also been failing to send, adding to the list of things they suspected were allegedly being suppressed. According to CNBC, a spokesperson for TikTok stated, “the platform does not prohibit sharing the name ‘Epstein’ in messages and that it is investigating why some users are experiencing the problem, among others.” In another statement, a spokesperson for TikTok explained that videos of recent the killings in Minnesota “were available on the platform and had been since Saturday.” Saturday, January 24 was the day Alex Pretti was murdered, the most recent victim of the ICE agents in Minneapolis.

To finally explain the issues with TikTok, a spokesperson claimed, “While the network has been recovered, the outage caused a cascading systems failure that we’ve been working to resolve with our data center partner.” This further denies the speculation that many users have had regarding the app. It would seem there is still doubt on the validity of these statements among the users. However, it is unlikely that another explanation will be provided by TikTok.