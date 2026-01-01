Wheatus Frontman Says TikTok Is “Bad For Music” Because Of Competitive Content

Home News Ajala Fields January 1st, 2026 - 10:59 PM

Wheatus is against what Tiktok is doing to the state of new music, as frontman Brendan B. Brown thinks the social media platform is contributing almost nothing good to the music industry. Speaking to ContactMusic, Brown first admitted that TikTok has its merits. It’s not bad at artist discovery and has led to many established bands finding new audiences with a younger generation. But all things considered, the bad tends to outweigh the good, according to Vice.

“I think [TikTok] can be [good for music] in the sense that it makes things easy to find, and in the sense that it introduces new artists,” said Brown. “Those are really positive things.” He then added his thoughts on the constant competition to have new content that new artists face, “But the idea that a new artist would need to compete with themselves and with others for new content every day, I think that’s bad for music.” Brown continued, “I don’t think that that’s going to make things better.”

Brown noted that, for him, good music is about contemplation and doesn’t come from worrying about what other people will want.

“I think good songs come from meditation and contemplation and a long walk in the woods,” he said. “And they don’t come from having to worry about what your manager thinks of your most recent content.”