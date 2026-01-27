Philip Glass Withdraws Premiering His New Symphony at the Kennedy Center

Home News Emily Lopez January 27th, 2026 - 10:37 PM

Photo credit: Adam Blyweiss

For those who missed it, The Kennedy Center went under some changes recently. Most importantly, it was renamed to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Since this decision was made, The Kennedy Center has seen numerous cancellations from performers who had shows scheduled. This list of cancellations has continued to grow, as more and more artists have decided they didn’t want to perform at a venue that recognizes Trump, a name that has been controversial to many across the country.

According to Consequence, composer Philip Glass has joined the list of cancellations. In a statement made to his official Instagram account, Glass explained that “Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony. Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership.” Symphony No. 15 is Glass’ newest piece, and would no doubt have made an appearance in the performance.