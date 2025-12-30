New Year’s Eve Concerts at The Kennedy Center Canceled Due to Name Change

Home News Emily Lopez December 30th, 2025 - 2:33 PM

Recently, The Kennedy Center’s board decided to do some rebranding. This involved changing the center’s name to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Since Trump’s second term began in January 2025, politics have been a controversial topic for many, dividing most of the country based on political affiliation. That being said, it is no surprise that many — concertgoers and musicians alike —were unhappy with the board’s decision to affiliate the center with Trump.

Since the decision has been made, one of The Kennedy Center’s Christmas concerts had been cancelled in protest. According to Consequence, this is now carrying over to the center’s New Years Eve shows. Jazz group The Cookers cancelled their show. The Cookers’ drummer Billy Hart explained this decision with The Times, saying that the center’s name change had “evidently” played a role. The Cooker’s saxophonist had also commented before the cancellation was official that he would “never even consider performing in a venue bearing a name (and being controlled by the kind of board) that represents overt racism and deliberate destruction of African American music and culture” through a Facebook post.

The Cookers aren’t the only musicians to cancel their shows at the Kennedy Center. Doug Varone and Dancers cancelled their April shows, Kristy Lee has cancelled her January 14 show at the center, and Chuck Redd had already cancelled his Christmas concert. As a result of Redd’s cancellation, Kennedy Center president Rick Grenell declared he will be seeking $1 million in damages, calling Redd’s protest a “political stunt.” As of now, it is unclear if The Kennedy Center will be seeking damages from the other artists who have cancelled their shows.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi