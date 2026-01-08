The Kennedy Center States They Want Apolitical Performers Amid Cancellations

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 8th, 2026 - 4:12 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has publicly stated that it wants to book performers who are not political as a growing number of artists cancel scheduled appearances. The leadership’s comments come amid a wave of high-profile cancellations tied to recent changes at the prestigious Washington, D.C. institution. The center’s stance reflects deepening tensions over the role of politics in cultural programming and the responsibility of performing arts venues.

Kennedy Center officials responded to a string of withdrawals by saying they want “performers who aren’t political” and who will entertain audiences regardless of their personal beliefs or affiliations, according to Consequence. The statement came after celebrated banjo player Béla Fleck canceled three upcoming performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, saying that playing at the venue had become “charged and political” amid major administrative changes there.

The backdrop to these developments includes a controversial name change at the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump’s supporters took control of its board, prompting criticism from musicians and arts advocates who argue that the institution is no longer an apolitical space for creative expression. Fleck’s withdrawal was among several recent cancellations by artists who cited discomfort with the center’s evolving identity.

In defending the center’s approach, interim Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell emphasized that the venue is open to performers and audiences from all backgrounds. He suggested that artists who choose not to participate are making political statements of their own. The center’s call for non-political performers reflects its attempt to navigate a fraught cultural climate while maintaining a full performance schedule. Whether this strategy will stem further cancellations or deepen the divide between artists and the institution remains to be seen.