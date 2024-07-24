Moby Shares Playful New Video For “Feelings Come Undone” Featuring Raquel Rodriguez

Home News Isabella Fischer July 24th, 2024 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

New York City’s own legendary electronic musician, producer, and activist Moby has released a music video with hand-drawn illustrations for his latest single “Feelings Come Undone,” featuring the soulful vocals of Raquel Rodriguez. The single is a shining gem on his new album, Always Centered at Night.

“Feelings Come Undone” infuses Latin house rhythms with EDM, and the music video is as complex as the song itself. Moby is shown drawing on a whiteboard with a marker, creating a narrative starring a small space alien—a character he has been drawing since he was younger. The video is played in reverse, mirroring the song’s title and the idea of emotions unraveling. Reflecting on the video, Moby said, “Years ago when I was a little college dropout sleeping on my mom’s pull-out couch, I started drawing my space alien alter ego. I don’t know his name, but he keeps showing up and that makes me happy.”

As Rodriguez sings, “Feelings come undone, when you hold me close / Love’s a loaded gun, don’t know where to go,” the animated space alien navigates its journey through the stars.

Later this year, Moby will kick off his first tour in over a decade, performing across Europe and the UK. With 100% of his tour profits going to European animal rights organizations, Moby’s commitment to his principles and his music remains unwavering.