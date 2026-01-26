Tobias Forge Says He Is Currently Recording But Not For New Ghost Album Or Covers EP: “The Future Is Right Now Very Open”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 5:37 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a new interview with Adam Wallis of Canada’s Global News, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge was asked if there are any plans for the band to record a new EP. Forge said: “No. As of right now, there is no EP coming. Besides the tour that we’re doing now, we have nothing else planned. So, the future is right now very open. Creatively, I have a lot to do. I’m actually recording currently, but it’s not a covers EP and it’s not a new Ghost record. So, I actually do not know exactly what and when anything will happen.

The singer adds: So, I actually do not know exactly what and when anything will happen. And that’s a good thing, because for 15 years now we’ve been going at it nonstop, where cycles have basically just sort of been stitched together. Every time we’ve ended an album cycle, I’ve walked off stage knowing that Monday morning I will be in the studio and our next show is there. So it has been that sort of sort cyclical nonstop thinking ahead, thinking forward, expand, expand, expand, expand, for a long time, and I’ve come to a point where I’m just, like… I still have ideas, I still have dreams, I still have things that I think we have not achieved and definitely the wish list is still there but that’s gonna be at some other point.”

Forge also once again talked about why Ghost’s current world tour is mandating a no-phones policy. Fans entering venues for the band’s shows have to place their mobile phone into what is called a Yondr pouch. The bag is then magnetically sealed, with fans having to approach venue staff situated outside of the main auditorium if they wish for it to be unlocked. Asked if he has had any hesitations about implementing the no-phones policy at first and how he found the reception to be since then.

“I had that in the back of my head, and, of course, when we released the tour and the tickets came out on sale, we knew beforehand that there was gonna be chatter, let’s put it that way. There were gonna be discussions, pushback, mixed emotions about it. And I believe — still now 50 plus shows in — that we did the exact right thing, because people that have showed up, with a few exceptions, have been overwhelmingly positive. I absolutely believe that it was the right call. But some of the things that we had to completely shun away from on this tour was festivals. The production that we’re doing is big and it’s heavy. It’s hard to maneuver. So there were places on the planet that we simply couldn’t get to. And, to me, it was very important that with these [chuckles] restrictions, that is the Yondr world where people get to actually enjoy the show and get to experience something cool, it’s important that we bring the entire thing. If we can’t do the whole thing, we can’t mask it as the Skeletour,” said Forge.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva