Ghost Share Sentimental New Music Video For “Cenotaph”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 17th, 2025 - 2:49 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ghost has just released a new music video for their latest single “Cenotaph,” giving fans a deeply emotional and cinematic look at the song’s themes. The video blends the band’s trademark theatrical style with storytelling elements that reflect on loss and transformation. Fans have been quick to praise the visuals and narrative detail that bring the track from the band’s recent album Skeletá to life.

According to MetalInjection, the “Cenotaph” clip is part of the ongoing visual and narrative universe Ghost has been building around its current era of music and lore. The video doubles as the twenty-third chapter in Ghost’s evolving story and teases a meeting between two major characters in the band’s mythology, Frater Imperator and Papa V Perpetua. This installment adds a poignant layer to the ongoing saga and frames “Cenotaph” as not only a musical highlight but a narrative milestone for the band.

The visuals mix gothic imagery with introspective moments that accentuate the song’s emotional depth. Viewers see symbolic representations of memory and mourning interwoven with eerie, ritualistic visuals that have become synonymous with Ghost’s aesthetic. The appearance of Frater Imperator alongside the newly introduced Papa V Perpetua connects the video to Ghost’s broader lore and hints at future developments in the band’s mythos.

Since the release of Skeletá earlier this year, Ghost have been steadily unveiling singles and videos that expand the album’s themes. “Cenotaph” sits alongside previous releases like “Satanized” and “Lachryma,” each of which helped to establish the emotional and conceptual landscape of the record. The video for “Cenotaph” also coincides with news that Ghost’s current Skeletour may conclude with a final date in early 2026, adding a sense of closure and evolution to this chapter of the band’s journey.

Overall, the “Cenotaph” music video represents both a creative high point for Ghost and a meaningful moment for their fans. By weaving narrative, performance, and symbolic imagery together, the band has created a visual counterpart to the song that resonates with listeners on multiple levels and continues to push the boundaries of what a music video can express.