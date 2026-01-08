Tigers Jaw Shares New Song “Ghost” And Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Ajala Fields January 8th, 2026 - 11:03 PM

Tigers Jaw has shared “Ghost,” the gripping and soaring latest single previewing the band’s anticipated new album Lost on You due out on March 27th via Hopeless Records. “The genesis of ‘Ghost’ was a chance run-in with a person I grew up with,” Ben Walsh explains. “A run-in that would have been warm, welcomed and cherished at one point in my life held no significance after the slow steady passage of time and growing apart. The quick flash of memories with this person felt like a glimpse into a past life, or like seeing a ghost. Some people don’t stay in your life forever and that’s OK, but it’s very interesting which memories get dredged up when you see a once familiar face.”

The band of Walsh (guitar, vocals), Brianna Collins (keys, vocals), Mark Lebiecki (guitar), Colin Gorman (bass) and Teddy Roberts (drums) also announced an extensive U.S. spring tour following their performance at Boston’s Something in the Way Festival later this month. The 37-date trek, beginning on their new album’s release day in Amityville, NY and with support from Hot Flash Heat Wave and Pool Kids, includes shows at NYC’s Racket (4/04) and LA’s The Regent Theatre (6/07). Tickets go on-sale this Friday, January 9th, 2026, at 10am local time. Listen to the new song and see their tour dates below.

Tigers Jaw 2026 Tour Dates

01/31 – Boston MA – Something In The Way Festival

03/27 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall #

03/28 – Allentown, PA – Arrow at Archer Music Hall #

03/29 – Troy, NY – No Fun #

04/01 – Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery #

04/02 – Wakefield, RI – Ocean Mist #

04/03 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom #

04/04 – New York, NY – Racket #

04/05 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads #

04/07 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry #

04/08 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

04/09 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell Stage #

04/10 – West Palm Beach, FL – The Banyan Live #

04/11 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum #

04/12 – Jacksonville, FL – The Albatross #

04/13 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm #

04/15 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater #

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer #

04/17 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage #

05/27 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick *

05/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop *

05/29 – Lexington, KY – The Burl *

05/31 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge *

06/02 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves Patio *

06/03 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

06/05 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater *

06/06 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park *

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *

06/08 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *

06/09 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall *

06/11 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile *

06/12 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre *

06/13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater *

06/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

06/16 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater *

06/18 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s *

06/19 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *

06/20 – Whitefish Bay, WI – The Argo *

06/21 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

# w/ Hot Flash Heat Wave

* w/ Pool Kids