Ghost Cancel Three Shows Due To State Of Emergency Being Declared In North Carolina, South Carolina & Tennessee

Swedish rock band Ghost has announced that they are canceling three shows on their current North American Skeletour. The affected shows are in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 24, Charlotte, North Carolina on January 25 and Greenville, South Carolina on January 26.

According to ABC News, at least 15 states have declared a state of emergency as the winter storm surge approaches with South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee all impacted. The band’s statement explains that “at the direction of local authorities” they have had to cancel the shows they had previously scheduled in those areas.

If fans used Ticketmaster to purchase tickets and/or VIP packages, refunds will be issued automatically with no extra steps necessary. However, if other third party reseller sites were used, ticket buyers should reach out to the original point of purchase.

The band kicked off the final leg of the Skeletour on Wednesday, January 21 in Orlando, Florida. On the 22nd, they successfully played in Jacksonville. Their next show is currently scheduled for January 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol as of January 23 at noon EST; it is set to lift on the day of the concert (Jan. 28 at noon). The group’s last show on the trek is set to take place on February 23 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Ghost shared a new music video for “Cenotaph” embedded within one of their recent chapter videos ‘Frater Gets A Visit.’ In it, Sister Imperator pays Frater Imperator a visit in an attempt to implore him to stay with the Ministry until their campaign has come to an end. He then has a nostalgic flashback to a young Sister Imperator riding a bike, arriving at the Kia Forum and looking to the Intuit Dome which has a sign marking the ‘end of the Skeletour.’