Long Play Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Secret Chiefs 3, Oneohtrix Point Never, Dirty Projectors & More

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the 2026 edition of Bang on a Can’s Long Play Festival will happen on April 30 – May 3, at venues all over Brooklyn. The event will host Steve Reich’s 90th birthday celebration and performances by Matmos, Matthew Shipp, Philip Glass Glassworks with Bang on a Can All-Stars, Sam Prekop, Secret Chiefs 3, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus and other acts. Four-day festival passes are on sale now.

This year’s lineup includes a few shows that are already on sale individually and extend before the festival officially starts: the Oneohtrix Point Never tour shows at Pioneer Works on April 29 & 30 and Dirty Projectors in trio form with early and late shows at Public Records on April 29 & 30.

Also, performing at the event will be Amina Claudine Myers, Chris Ryan Williams Vibration Trio, Exceptet performs Vangelis L’Apocalypse des animaux, Florent Ghys with Mantra Percussion, Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste and Rena Anakwe, GEORGE, Julius Hemphill Music for Six Saxophones led by Marty Ehrlich, Matthew Shipp The Cosmic Piano and other talented souls.

