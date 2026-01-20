Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Spring 2026 ‘Tranquilizer’ World Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 5:45 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a world tour in support of his new album, Tranquilizer. The upcoming tour will be stopping in Shanghai, Tokyo, Oslo, Brussels, London, NYC, Seoul and other places. NYC gets two nights at Pioneer Works on April 29 & 30, with Freeka Tet and is part of the 2026 Long Play Festival. These are also the artist’s only U.S. dates at this time. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23.

In addition to Tranquilizer, 0PN’s Daniel Lopatin has also composed the score for Josh Safdie’s great new movie, Marty Supreme, which people can pick up a copy on double vinyl in the BV shop.

Tranquilizer Tour Dates

3/28 – Shanghai, CN – Bandai Namco Dream Hall

3/29 – Seoul, KR – 1975 Theater

3/30 – Taipei, TW – SUB LIVE

4/1 – Osaka, JP – Gorilla Hall

4/2 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity

4/10 – The Hague, NL – Rewire Festival

4/11 – Oslo, NO – Munch Festival

4/12 – Warsaw, PL – Stodoła

4/13 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

4/14 – Lisbon, PT – Culturgest

4/17 – London, UK – The Barbican

4/18 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

4/29 – New York, US – Pioneer Works

4/30 – New York, US – Pioneer Works

5/9 – Krems, AT – Donaufestival