Beth Ditto Joins Jessie Ware For Performance Of Gossip’s “Standing In The Way Of Control”

June 3rd, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, On June 4 Jessie Ware surprised the audience when she brought out Beth Ditto on stage as a guest during her headlining set at Mighty Hoopla 2024 to perform a cover of  Gossip’s track “Standing in the Way of Control.” To help share the magical moment, an audience member posted a video of the performance on social media.

Also during her performance, Ware performed the songs “Freak Me Now,” “Hot N Heavy,” “What’s Your Pleasure?” and “Spotlight,” alongside with a cover of Cher‘s “Believe.” For her second surprise guests of the night, the artist brought out Sink the Pink dancers to join her during “Beautiful People” and the final song of the night “Free Yourself’.”

 

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

 

Comments
