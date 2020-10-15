Phil Collins Issues Cease and Desist Against Donald Trump For Use Of “In the Air Tonight” At Recent Campaign Rally

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2020 - 9:22 PM

Phil Collins is the latest musician to not have President Trump use their songs. Accoriding to Consequence of Sound, the legendary singer has hit Donald Trump’s presidential campaign with a cease and desist order following the unauthorized use of his classic 1981 song“In the Air Tonight” during a maskeless rally in Iowa on Wednesday night. As it is an intereting song for President Trump to play during a global, airborne virus. A representativive from Collins exclusively told Consequence of Sound that “Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation.”

Collnis joins among the rangst of many musicians who have sued or prevented President Trump from using their songs in his rallies including Eddie Grant, Neil Young, Linkin Park, Panic! At The Disco, Queen and Ozzy Osbourne. Trump himself had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 along with the First Lady. Shortly after, the President made a public appearance briefly wearing a mask and looking like he was almost out of breath after being recovering.

Since the Presidents diagnosis, many artists have commented on it, including Cardi B tweeting “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now ” and Questlove of the Roots also tweeting “me at 3:17 thinking: he says he has it, but doesn’t and then says “but I took this vaccine and im fine!!!” and…..—-im going to sleep man……this is the most 2020 of days.”