Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plan Cites Phil Collins As Main Inspiration For His Solo Career

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plan has attributed his musical success as a solo performer to Phil Collins. In a recent interview he praises Collins as an ongoing inspiration for the takeoff of his solo career. According to Vulture magazine, Plant says the singer gave him “positive energy” to move forward in music.

Plan’s first solo album Pictures At Eleven debuted in 1982, a project that featured his drum skills on five tracks. Collins’ had a major contribution to the record which included his optimistic encouragements and actively helping on the tracks. As well as the extended collaborations with other trusted musicians in the studio.

Led Zeppelin’ loss of drummer, Jon Bonham in 1980 initially left Plan without any direction on how to continue in the music industry. Through the efforts of his own musical cheerleader, Collins words and work led to what would be the debut of his first studio album.

According to NME, Collins held admiration for the late Bonham and viewed the drummer as a hero. Collins accompanied him on his tour thereafter chock full of ‘encouragements and consideration.’

“Anything I can do to help you to get back into fighting shape again, I’m here. He’s a great spirit, a good man,” said Collins to Plan, in what he detailed as a conversation. In a 1985 Led Zeppelin reunion Collins even played drums for the band.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz