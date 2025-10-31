Portugal. The Man Shares Cover of “Golden” From Kpop Demon Hunters

Home News Ajala Fields October 31st, 2025 - 9:18 PM

In anticipation of their forthcoming album SHISH, arriving next Friday, Portugal. The Man have released their fresh rendition of KPop Demon Hunters’ global hit “Golden,” available now exclusively on Amazon Music. On the track, lead singer John Gourley says, “I’ve recently fallen deep into K-pop — big fan of TWICE and others. But once ‘Golden’ found its way into my dreams, it was inescapable. I’ve sung this song a thousand times with our daughter and always loved the idea of breaking it down with an acoustic guitar and strings. It’s just such a beautiful arrangement.” Listen to the new track below.

Next week, the Alaskan-bred/Portland-based Portugal. The Man will release SHISH, via KNIK, the band’s imprint on Thirty Tigers. SHISH finds Portugal. The Man on the edge of discovery, pulling the curtain back further. Across its ten distinct tracks, the band leans into discomfort, vulnerability and the warped pop sensibility that only Portugal. The Man can offer. SHISH represents a period of intense reappraisals for Gourley, both in music and in life and it combines Gourley’s most revealing writing yet, not only about the lessons he learned being raised in Alaska, but also some of the lessons he’s already learned raising his daughter, Frances, who was diagnosed with one of the world’s rarest genetic disorders four years ago.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Over