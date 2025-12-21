Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Release Original Series Soundtrack For The Death Of Bunny Munro

Home News Anthony Salvato December 21st, 2025 - 8:09 PM

Singer and author Nick Cave teamed up with Australian composer Warren Ellis to create the soundtrack for the upcoming Sky series, The Death of Bunny Munro. The series is based off of the novel, written by Cave with the same name. The series is in six-parts and will release primarily in the UK both on Sky and the British streaming service, NOW.

The album features 26 songs across the six episodes and was composed primarily by Cave who had some help from an old friend in Warren Ellis along the way. Cave and Ellis are no strangers to each other and part of Cave’s band, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The two are also not new to film soundtracks as the most popular song from Cave and the Bad Seeds was featured in the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.” Their song “O Children” is played during one of the most iconic scenes from the entire franchise and brought them plenty of fans.

Now Cave and Ellis approach this new challenge of television as opposed to film. It is here that Ellis brings a wealth of experience to the table. Ellis has worked on many soundtracks in both film and television including works such as The Proposition, The Road, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Mustang and I’m Still Here and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which released back in 2022 on Netflix. The album for The Death of Bunny Munro has already been released along with the show and will be available on streaming globally.

Photo credit is Raymond Flotat