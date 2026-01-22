James Blake Announces New Album Trying Times For March 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Death Of Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2026 - 1:16 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, after teasing it on tryingtimes.info, James Blake has announced his seventh LP, Trying Times, which is the follow-up to 2023’s fantastic Playing Robots Into Heaven. The artist‘s upcoming album is due out on March 13, through Good Boy Records and it features Dave and Monica Martin.

Along with the album announcement, Blake has shared “Death of Love,” which samples Leonard Cohen’s “You Want it Darker.” The artist has performed the song live in the past and along with the studio version, there is a new performance video directed by Harrison Adair and featuring the London Welsh Men’s Choir.

Trying Times Track List

1. Walk Out Music

2. Death Of Love

3. I Had A Dream She Took My Hand

4. Trying Times

5. Make Something Up

6. Didn’t Come To Argue (ft. Monica Martin)

7. Doesn’t Just Happen (ft. Dave)

8. Obsession

9. Rest Of Your Life

10. Through The High Wire

11. Feel It Again

12. Just A Little Higher