James Blake Teases Upcoming Album With New Website, Announces Lead Single “Death Of Love”

January 19th, 2026

According to social media, artist James Blake surprised his fans by teasing the release of his upcoming album with a new website and his new lead single, “Death Of Love.” On the Instagram post, Complex Music said: “James Blake’s next album is right around the corner. Posting a message to his new website tryingtimes.info, the UK singer-producer officially ignited the album’s rollout (seemingly titled ‘Trying Times’) by sharing a special first press edition of the album and new song featuring Dave that’s only available for 72 hours. Blake just announced its lead single “Death Of Love” set for release this Thursday, Jan. 22.”

In the comment section, some of the artist’s fans expressed their excitement. One user said: “I guess his magnum opus is coming! Can’t wait!!!”, while another commented with: “imao James Blake in 2026 , be serious.”