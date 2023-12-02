Tori Amos Covers Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank)”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 2nd, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Singer Tori Amos has covered Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Swimming Pools (Drank).” She has partnered up with The Buggles’ Trevor Horn for the recording.

Amos is known for her significant impact on the pop genre. With her songs like “Crucify” and “Winter.” She has released several singles, and her music has been praised for its honesty and vulnerability. Amos has been a prominent figure in the music industry since the early 1990s.

The single is very melancholy compared to the original. In true Tori Amos fashion, she turned the original pop dance song bleak, something that would played during a James Bond movie.

According to Consequence Sound, “Amos is no stranger to inventive covers. In 1992, she made a piano cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and in 2001, she covered Eminem, Slayer, and more for her album Strange Little Girls.” So it’s time to add this song to the list of hits that Amos has completely dominated. Read more about Tori Amos here.