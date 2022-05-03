The Afghan Whigs Announce Their First New Album In Five Years How Do You Burn?; Share First Single “The Getaway”

Home News Alison Alber May 3rd, 2022 - 7:00 AM

After five long years, today, indie-rock legends The Afghan Whigs announced their new upcoming album, How Do You Burn? The album is set to be released on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Since it’s still quite a while until Septmeber, the band shared a first taste of their record in form of their first single off the album, “The Getaway.” The good news don’t end here, though, the band will also go on tour in fall, to support their newest release.

According to the band’s press release, the band also collaborated with the great late Mark Lanegan on the record. Lanegan was a long time friend of the band and especially frontman’s Greg Dulli, who also revealed that it was indeed Lanegan who named the album. Other artists like Susan Marshall, Van Hunt and Marcy Mays have also contributed to the new album.

The record’s first single “The Getaway” also comes with a brand new space-themed video. A band of astronauts playing in the dessert, with Dulli’s charming vocals shape the song. What matches so well, is that the video shows these rather lonely spacemen enjoying their solitute, and the song itself has something quite peaceful and comforting about it.

The band is also set to start their spring tour in just a few days, on May 11. They will tour the country until June and then embark on their European tour, just until August. They will then continue with their fall 2022 tour dates here in the states. For the full list of fall tour dates, check below.

How Do You Burn? Track List

I’ll Make You See God The Getaway Catch A Colt Jyja Please, Baby, Please A Line Of Shots Domino and Jimmy Take Me There Concealer In Flames

The Afghan Whigs Fall 2022 Tour Dates

09/09 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

09/10 Chicago, IL Metro

09/11 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

09/12 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

09/14 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

09/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

09/16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

09/17 Boston, MA Paradise

09/20 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

09/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

09/22 Birmingham, AL Saturn

09/24 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks

09/28 Austin, TX Mohawk

09/29 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/01 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

10/02 Salt Lake City, UT The Commonwealth Room

10/05 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/06 Seattle, WA The Showbox

10/08 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

10/11 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

10/12 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna