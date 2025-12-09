DEVO Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 1:11 PM

Today, the legendary post-punk band DEVO has announced their 2026 tour, Mutate, Don’t Stagnate, will be kicking off just ahead of their highly anticipated Coachella appearance. Known for their pioneering sound, groundbreaking visuals and genre-defying style, DEVO will bring an immersive live experience to fans across the West Coast in April of 2026. The tour will begin on April 3, in Wheatland, CA, with stops in Reno, NV, Salt Lake City, UT and Phoenix, AZ. Additional dates to be announced. For additional information on tickets, click here.

“We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for our fans across the West Coast,” said DEVO. “It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages. From those who’ve been with us since the beginning more than 50 years ago to a whole new generation discovering DEVO for the first time. This tour is a celebration for everyone who’s been part of our journey.”

Also, the news of the tour follows the recent announcement that DEVO’s feature documentary has been nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Music Film. The film is now streaming globally on Netflix, allowing audiences around the world deeper insight into the band’s legacy.

Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour Dates

4/3 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/4 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

4/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell

4/10 – Indio, CA – Coachella

4/13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/17 – Indio, CA – Coachella