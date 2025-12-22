Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Pardons Jelly Roll

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 8:34 PM

According to Consequence.net, Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee issued to pardon Jelly Roll on December 18, for his past convictions that include drug and robbery felonies. “His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,” Lee said in remarks to the media through The Associated Press.

Roll has been very open about his criminal past and his convictions by even going as far to testify before Congress and preach to inmates in correctional centers about receiving second chances. To mark the pardon, which will make it easier for the artist to travel internationally for concert tours and Christian missionary work, Roll visited Lee’s mansion and gave him a well-deserved hug. Roll’s pardon application was given a nonbinding, unanimous recommendation by Tennessee’s state parole board back in April.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock