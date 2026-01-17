Silversun Pickups Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Long Gone”

Home News Leila Franco January 17th, 2026 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Silversun Pickups have returned with a new single and video, “Long Gone,” continuing the rollout for their forthcoming album Tenterhooks, coming out February 6th via the band’s own New Machine Recordings. The track arrives as another emotionally charged statement from the multiplatinum, GRAMMY-nominated quartet. “Long Gone” leans into Silversun Pickups’ signature sound. Brian Aubert’s vocals have an edge, capturing the push and pull of the track. Lyrically, the song deals with distance, evoking the feeling of realizing something meaningful has already slipped out of reach, even as its impact lingers.

The accompanying music video, directed by Suzie Vlcek, features a cameo from legendary host and DJ Matt Pinfield. Vlcek described the experience as a “Gen X dream,” channeling her lifelong fascination with MTV and the belief that directing music videos could be a meaningful artistic path. The result is a video of the band performing within a studio, making the song all that more intimate.

“Long Gone” follows a busy stretch for Silversun Pickups, who recently shared a playful cover of “Party In My Tummy” for the soundtrack to season two of Apple TV’s Emmy Award–nominated Yo Gabba GabbaLand!. With Tenterhooks on the horizon, the band is also preparing to mark the album’s release with a special hometown show on February 6th at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, which will be livestreamed via Veeps. In addition, Aubert and bassist Nikki Monninger will perform an acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood on February 10th, followed by a full-band signing.