Silversun Pickups Drop New Song “New Wave”

Ajala Fields December 5th, 2025 - 10:40 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Last month, Silversun Pickups released their song “The Wreckage” and announced their forthcoming seventh studio album Tenterhooks, will be out on February 6 via New Machine. Today the LA four-piece has returned with another glimpse into the upcoming album with the single “New Wave”, according to Stereogum.

Silversun Pickups’ lead singer and guitarist Brian Aubert revealed that “New Wave” was the first song they recorded for Tenterhooks, setting the tone. He added, “I used to be in love with huge guitar swells, and I’ve fallen back in love with them—just in my older brain. ‘New Wave’ is a reference to feeling like, ‘This thing is going to hit me’. You’re either going to get in the ocean or lay in the sand. It’s not even up to you. You’re not sure when it’s going to happen, but it’s going to happen. How do you prepare for it?” Listen to the new song below.

