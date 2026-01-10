Silversun Pickups Share New Rendition Of “Party In My Tummy”

Home News Leila Franco January 10th, 2026 - 2:37 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Silversun Pickups have shared a playful new rendition of “Party In My Tummy,” putting their own dreamy, alt-rock spin on the beloved children’s song for the soundtrack to season two of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award–nominated series Yo Gabba GabbaLand!. The multiplatinum, GRAMMY-nominated band didn’t reinvent “Party In My Tummy” completely, but instead preserved its infectious, sing-along core while layering it with their signature rhythm. The result is a version that feels comforting and familiar, but still irresistibly catchy.

Lyrically, the song is a joyful celebration of food, feelings and the simple pleasures of being alive, a theme that fits seamlessly into the colorful world of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!. It perfectly translates the show’s theme that happiness can be loud, silly and communal. Frontman Brian Aubert spoke about the care the band took in covering such a track, saying they were mindful of honoring the original while still adding something new. “We were given the keys to a track that also means a lot to people,” Aubert shared. “We did not take this task lightly. We tried our best not to mess with it too much, but still, hopefully adding something fresh… So yummy. So yummy.”

The release arrives as Silversun Pickups prepare for the next chapter of their own catalog. Their forthcoming album Tenterhooks is set for release on February 6th via their label, New Machine Recordings. The band also released a new song off the album, “New Wave,” available to stream.