Silversun Pickups Announce New Album Tenterhooks For February 2026 Release, Share New Single “The Wreckage”

Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 7:44 PM

Today, Silversun Pickups has announced their seventh studio album, Tenterhooks, which will be released on February 6, through their label, New Machine Recordings. For the album, the band, Brian Aubert [vocals, guitar], Nikki Monninger [bass, vocals], Christopher Guanlao [drums] and Joe Lester [keys], reunited with producer Butch Vig to create an emotionally charged and unapologetic collection of ten tracks appropriate for the times, yet as timeless as anything they have done.

“We wanted to make a tight record that could fit on one vinyl with five songs on each side,” says Aubert. “To me, it’s an impatient, apprehensive, and more aggressive album. We started recording when the world was changing again. You invariably wonder, ‘What are we headed towards?’ Even if you’re not necessarily writing about it, it bleeds into how you’re feeling and approaching life.”

In light of the album news, Silversun Pickups has share “The Wreckage,” the first single from the album. “I saw it as a ‘bass song’ in the vein of The Cure or Jane’s Addiction,” shares Aubert, “I wanted Nikki to have a signature bassline. I played it for her, she played along, and I began singing. The big guitars and the piano give it space to breathe. The lyric, ‘You get what you give’, is so true. You meet people and you live in a world that reflects what you put in.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson