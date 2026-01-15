Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinney Join Forces For a Ramones Cover Band

Home News Skylar Jameson January 15th, 2026 - 7:42 PM

Comedian Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of the band Sleater-Kinney have announced their new project. The two have created a Ramones cover band with the other members of Sleater-Kinney. Their cover band is called The Return of Jackie and Judy, named after End of the Century, one of Ramones’ iconic songs from the ‘80s. According to Consequence of Sound, this new collaborative project comes after the comedy show they made together, Portlandia.

Interestingly, John Mulaney is responsible for this new group. He inspired them to create the project when he requested them to cover the Kim Wilde song “Kids in America” during his wrap party for Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. Also, back in 2015, Sleater Kinney covered “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)” from The Ramones.

With their performance, they ended up selling out two Halloween shows in Portland and have more lined up for BottleRock Napa Valley and Mosswood Meltdown. The Return of Jackie and Judy plans to play more live shows in addition to their Portland ones and the upcoming sets at BottleRock and Mosswood Meltdown. They’ve performed iconic songs already, such as “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”, “The Poison Hearts” and “Sheena and The Punk Rockers”. Check out some videos from their performance below!

