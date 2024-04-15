Damon Albarn On Crowd Reaction To Blur’s Coachella Set: “You’re Never Seeing Us Again So You Might As Well Fucking Sing It”

Home News James Reed April 15th, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Blur’s Damon Albarn displayed his frustration live -while performing to an unenthusiastic Coachella crowd this weekend.

The Britpop legend performed with his band at the California music festival on Saturday, in between sets from Sublime and No Doubt, before Tyler, The Creator headlined that evening.

Blur delivered a career-spanning set on the Coachella main stage, including fan favorites like ‘Song 2’ and ‘Popscene’.

However, Albarn was visibly irritated when attempting to perform a call and response with the US crowd during ‘Girls & Boys’.

“You can do it better than that,” he told attendees at one point, which was met by a quiet crowd. When he still didn’t get the desired response, the frontman said: “You’re never seeing us again, so you might as well fucking sing it. Know what I’m saying?”

this coachella crowd doesn’t deserve blur pic.twitter.com/xBpys9qnkP — music struggles & wins (@musicstruggles1) April 15, 2024

WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING

im convinced coachella has the worst vibes and people possible. it’s fucking Blur, show some respect!!! pic.twitter.com/VO7K4mrobw — Bohdi (@from_kaos) April 15, 2024

Albarn received a more enthusiastic response to the Coachella stage back in 2022 when he joined Billie Eilish during her set. They performed Eilish’s song ‘Getting Older’ and Gorillaz’s hit ‘Feel Good Inc’.

This weekend, Blur performed tracks from their 2023 album ‘The Ballad of Darren’ including ‘The Narcissist’ and ‘St. Charles Square’.

They were also joined by the Torres Martinez Cahuilla Bird Singers, a group of tribal singers from the area local to the festival’s Mojave Desert, California setting.