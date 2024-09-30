Damon Albarn Teams Up With Kaktus Einarsson For Collaborative New Single “Gumbri”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

According to nme.com, artists Damon Albarn and Kaktus Einarsson have joined forces on the new single. “Gumbri,” which is from Einarsson’s upcoming album, “Lobster Coda.” Over a funky and groovy music, “Gumbri” sees the duo pondering about new outlooks on life: “Living on the edge embrace a unique sound/New soil in my palm with every sun that sets,” Albarn sings in the chorus: “I drift and roll, a subtle flow/As the world reveals its truths one by one/I start to feel where my life needs to go.”

Einarsson says the idea to collaborate was spurred “after one or two margaritas on New Year’s Eve,” In a press release, the musician says: “We were chatting about music, the future and playing some demos. Before my demo of Gumbri came on, I joked that it would be a track he’d want to feature on.”

The artist adds: “A few bars into the song, he looked at me and said ‘yeah, ok!’ I didn’t think much of it for a few days, until Damon’s studio manager called 4th of January and asked me for the stems. I already thought it was one of the best songs I had for the record, so to have my good friend and mentor joining me on it is a pure pleasure.”

The collaboration follows years of the pair working together, beginning in 2007 when a then 15 year old Einarsson played trumped on the Gorillaz track “Stop The Dams” from their compilation album D-Sides. Then in 2014, Einarsson flew from his home to work on Albarn’s debut solo album, Everyday Robots.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson