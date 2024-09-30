mxdwn Music

Menu

Damon Albarn Teams Up With Kaktus Einarsson For Collaborative New Single “Gumbri”

September 30th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Damon Albarn Teams Up With Kaktus Einarsson For Collaborative New Single “Gumbri”

According to nme.com, artists Damon Albarn and Kaktus Einarsson have joined forces on the new single. “Gumbri,” which is  from Einarsson’s upcoming album, “Lobster Coda.” Over a funky and groovy music, “Gumbri” sees the duo pondering about new outlooks on life: “Living on the edge embrace a unique sound/New soil in my palm with every sun that sets,” Albarn sings in the chorus: “I drift and roll, a subtle flow/As the world reveals its truths one by one/I start to feel where my life needs to go.”

Einarsson says the idea to collaborate was spurred “after one or two margaritas on New Year’s Eve,” In a press release, the musician says: “We were chatting about music, the future and playing some demos. Before my demo of Gumbri came on, I joked that it would be a track he’d want to feature on.”

The artist adds: “A few bars into the song, he looked at me and said ‘yeah, ok!’ I didn’t think much of it for a few days, until Damon’s studio manager called 4th of January and asked me for the stems. I already thought it was one of the best songs I had for the record, so to have my good friend and mentor joining me on it is a pure pleasure.”

The collaboration follows years of the pair working together, beginning in 2007 when a then 15 year old Einarsson played trumped on the Gorillaz track “Stop The Dams” from their compilation album D-Sides. Then in 2014, Einarsson flew from his home to work on Albarn’s debut solo album, Everyday Robots.

 

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.