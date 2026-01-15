Dälek Releases New Single “Better Than” And Announces New Album Brilliance of a Falling Moon for March 2026 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson January 15th, 2026 - 8:48 PM

Dälek is back with a brand new single and album announcement. The new song is titled “Better Than” and serves as a single from their upcoming brand new album, Brilliance of a Falling Moon, which will be released on March 27th. The new album follows 2022’s release Precipice. “Better Than”, along with the entirety of Brilliance of a Falling Moon, was produced, composed and completely created by dälek.

About the new sound of “Better Than”, dälek shares the meaning by saying, “Better Than encapsulates the new sound and feel of the record perfectly. It conveys the anger, frustration, and defiance of the moment. Sonically, it is somehow simultaneously, sparse and stripped down, yet complete and dense. A new wall of sound built only of the absolutely necessary elements.”

“Better Than” provides a stripped down sound with intense emotional depth. The clear yet gritty vocals help for the song’s political message to shine through the dominating drum beat. It’s a protest song against, with dälek elaborating on the meaning by sharing, “During the initial days of the I.C.E. raids, it got me thinking. You see those powerful photos from the sixties when Black men were marching with the ‘I AM A MAN’ sandwich board signs. It was powerful then; it’s powerful now.” He also shares that political messages will be present all over the Brilliance of a Falling Moon, “The whole project was very influenced by what’s happening in the world and this country.” Check out “Better Than” below!

Below is the artwork for Brilliance of a Falling Moon, a collaboration between the band with artists Paul Romano and Mikel Elam.

Dälek will set off on a run of tour dates this spring, playing across Europe. They’ll start on March 4th in France and wrap up on May 15th in Poland. Tickets are available here.

Brilliance Of A Falling Moon Tracklist