Dälek Cancel Winter 2021 Tour Dates Due To COVID Safety Concerns

American experimental hip hop group Dälek has decided to cancel all their upcoming November 2021 tour dates. Via an Instagram post, the duo named current circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic as the main impetus behind their decision.

In their statement, the group apologizes to fans, promoters and now former tour mate Fotocrime. Citing the risk of indoor gatherings, Dälek shares that they feel too uncomfortable to perform at these future dates. “This is not a decision we came to lightly,” says the duo.

Per Dälek, Fotocrime has decided to proceed with his future tour dates. The duo urges fans that decide to attend any future shows to take the necessary safety precautions. “Please be vaccinated, please mask up and please stay safe out there,” pleads Dälek.

The duo still plans to attend the Cold Waves Festival later this month in Chicago. In what can be seen as a small consolation to disappointed fans, Dälek will release a new album in the upcoming year. They will also announce new 2022 tour dates according to the statement.

Dälek was originally scheduled to join Fotocrime for six consecutive stops of the tour supporting his recently released album Heart Of Crime. The group would have played November 13th-November 18th. Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cleveland and Detroit were the locations of the now canceled appearances.

Originally formed in 1998, Dälek currently consists of MC Dälek and Mike Manteca, who is also known as Mike Mare. Often described as having an dark and atmospheric sound, the group incorporates a vast array of genres into their music including shoe-gaze, experimental hip hop and metal.

Former Dälek member Alap Momin, also known as Oktopus, released a new single “Faca Afiada” back in February. The track, which was released in collaboration with fellow producer Daniel D’Errico, features vocals from the duo Mercurias.

In March 2019, Dälek released Respect to the Authors. This EP is a mixed bag that contains flashes of brilliance and some tracks that fall short of expectation.