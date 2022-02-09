Dälek Announce New Album Precipice For April 2022 Release, Share New Video For Decimation (Dis Nation)”

Home News Roy Lott February 9th, 2022 - 11:19 PM

Dälek has announced that their eighth studio album, Precipice will be released on April 29 via Ipecac Recordings.

Along with the album announcement, they released their latest track “Decimation (Dis Nation)” and its accompanying music video. “Decimation” keeps the 90’s flow and production that they started with that include an audio clip saying “this nation is apart of decimation” Its visual was directed by Dälek himself. Check it out below.

Real name Will Brooks, he discusses the new album in a press release. “Precipice was a completely different record pre-pandemic. We had been working on the sketch of what the album was going to be at the end of 2019. I think me and (Mike) Manteca had narrowed it down to 17 joints out of the 46 or so that we had started with. Me and Joshua Booth had taken the 17 and really fleshed out the joints.” He continues to explain “The idea was to bounce them back to Mike and then arrange write lyrics. 2020 obviously had different plans for everybody. We basically put everything on hold. I ended up doing the MEDITATIONS series that year on my own. I think the catharsis of that projects, its rawness, the pandemic, all the death, the social upheaval, everything that went down… when I went back and listened to what we had down… it just wasn’t right anymore, it wasn’t strong enough, it wasn’t heavy enough, it wasn’t angry enough. It just didn’t say what I needed it to say.”

Fans can preorder the new record via Bandcamp. It follows their five track album Meditations No.7.

Precipice tracklist:

1.Lest We Forget

2.Boycott

3. Decimation (Dis Nation)

4.Good

5.Holistic

6.The Harbingers

7.Devotion (when I cry the wind disappears)

8.A Heretic’s Inheritance

9.Precipice

10.Incite