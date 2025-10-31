No Kings Organizers Advocate a Boycott Against Spotify Over ICE Recruitment Ads, Push For Spotify to End Advertising Contract With DHS

Home News Ajala Fields October 31st, 2025 - 10:24 PM

Non-profit organization Indivisible Project, one of the organizers behind the No Kings protests, has called for a Spotify boycott in response to the music streamer running ICE recruitment ads on its platform, according to Consequence. In a blog post titled “Don’t Stream Fascism: Cancel Spotify,” Indivisible Project wrote, “Spotify is running ads recruiting agents for ICE, the federal agency charged with mass deportation and surveillance of immigrant communities. These ads target vulnerable populations, promise signing bonuses, and normalize fear and intimidation in our neighborhoods.”

The boycott calls on Spotify founder and current CEO Daniel Ek, as well as Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström who will become the new co-CEOs starting in January 2026 with demands that they immediately terminate all ICE and DHS advertising contracts with Spotify, Spotify must update its Advertising Policy to prohibit government propaganda and hate-based recruitment campaigns and Spotify must commit to defending civil rights and standing up for communities under threat from authoritarian actions.

As for consumers, the boycott urges them to cancel their Spotify subscription until the ICE ads are removed, engage in peaceful, public protest outside of Spotify offices, studios or major events to demand they stop their ICE recruitment ads and to tag Spotify on social media publicly and urge artists, podcasters and labels to denounce these ads and oppose the platform complicity. Indivisible Project then offers alternative music platforms that aren’t running the ICE ads.

Earlier this month, Spotify said it would continue running the ICE ads as part of the US government’s broad television, streaming and online campaign, reasoning that the content did not violate advertising policies.