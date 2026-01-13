The Beths Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 12:53 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, after wrapping up their recent massive tour, The Beths are going on the road because the announced plans to headline the United States this summer. The Beths have previously shared 2026 performance dates in Japan and New Zealand and once those legs finish, the group will fly across the globe to bring Straight Line Was a Lie, which is their 2025 album, back to the States for a few festival sets and headlining concerts.

That stretch begins on June 5, at New York’s Governors Ball and is set to conclude on June 2,0 at Massachusetts’ Green River Festival. For tickets and more information, click here. Straight Line Was a Lie is The Beths’ fourth album. They wrote the follow-up to 2022’s Expert in a Dying Field to work through the illusion of linear progression and figure out how, according to singer Elizabeth Stokes, life is about finding meaning in that regular maintenance.

The Beths Tour Dates

6-5 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

6-6 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

6-7 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

6-9 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

6-10 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Big Room

6-12 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

6-13 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

6-14 Bentonville, AR – The Momentary Rode House

6-16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

6-18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

6-20 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival