Nothing Shares Grinding New Single & Video “Toothless Coal”

Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 1:26 PM

Today, Nothing kicks off 2026 with their new single, “Toothless Coal,” which is the latest offering from their forthcoming album, A Short History of Decay, that will be out on February 27, through Run For Cover. The ditty complements the Nothing’s previously released singles ,“Cannibal World” and “Purple Strings” by showcasing a grinding industrial side of the band that sits closer to genre stalwarts My Bloody Valentine vs. the Madchester-indebted baggy sound.

Always exploring new ways to bend sound and pushing the limits of genre conventions, these three singles lay the foundation for the wide-ranging sound that defines Nothing’s upcoming album. Due next month, the band’s fifth studio album stands as their most sonically expansive and emotionally direct work to date, which is a widescreen reckoning with time, truth and the body’s slow unraveling.

Recharged by a newly solidified lineup featuring guitarist Doyle Martin (Cloakroom), bassist Bobb Bruno (Best Coast), drummer Zachary Jones (MSC, Manslaughter 777) and guitarist Cam Smith (Ladder To God, Cloakroom), A Short History of Decay captures frontman Domenic “Nicky” Palermo at his most unflinching, confronting aging, illness, and the weight of memory with startling clarity.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat