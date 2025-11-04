Nothing Announces New Album A Short History Of Decay For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Cannibal World”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 12:46 PM

Today, Philadelphia’s Nothing has announced their new album, A Short History of Decay, will be out on February 27, through Run For Cover Records. Recharged by a newly solidified lineup featuring guitarist Doyle Martin (Cloakroom), bassist Bobb Bruno (Best Coast), drummer Zachary Jones (MSC, Manslaughter 777) and guitarist Cam Smith (Ladder To God, Cloakroom), A Short History of Decay captures frontman Domenic “Nicky” Palermo at his most unflinching, confronting aging, illness and the weight of memory with startling clarity.

Alongside today’s album announcement, Nothing has shared the album’s first single and Ben Ditto-directed music video, “Cannibal World,” featuring visuals by Berlin-based artist Icysaw. The song is a pulverizing statement of intent that fuses the band’s signature industrial-gaze intensity with the stark vulnerability that characterizes their best work. The video is an emotional weight that is accentuated by Icysaw’s discomforting images that meditate on voyeurism, the estrangement of AI and posthuman disembodiement.

A Short History of Decay Track List

1. never come never morning

2. cannibal world

3. a short history of decay

4. the rain don’t care

5. purple strings

6. toothless coal

7. ballet of the traitor

8. nerve scales

9. essential tremors

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat