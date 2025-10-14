Darkside Shares Dynamic New Single “One Last Nothing”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

Today, people can listen to Darkside‘s new song, “One Last Nothing,” which is a unreleased composition created amid sessions for the trio’s third LP, Nothing. The tune finds the group at its most bass-forward by riding a tough groove into an elegantly spaced-out blend of krautrock, dub and Fillmore-era psychedelia.

This fall, Darkside will perform at Miami’s III Points festival and will also headline a three-night residency at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Early shows at Lodge Room are sold out and late sets have now been added, which will feature special guests and a more improvisational structure.

Released earlier this year, Nothing is the third album by the trio and the first that the group, founded by Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington, have completed as a trio with new drummer Tlacael Esparza. This album slips through the cracks of convention with serpentine guitars, extraterrestrial static and cavernous drums. Haunted rhythms, distorted vocals and uncanny beauty can be heard as well.

The album reflected a search for form borne out of spontaneous elliptical jams, acoustic riffing, and digital levitations. And in a fundamental shift from their first dozen years as a band, Jaar and Harrington recruited their longtime friend and collaborator, the drummer and instrument designer Esparza, to become a full-time member.