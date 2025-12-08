Nothing Announces New Album A Short History Of Decay For February 2026 Release & Spring 2026 Tour, Shares New Single & Video “Purple Strings”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 1:22 PM

Following news of their new album, Nothing has announced an extensive tour that takes them across North America as well as to Japan and the UK before performing at their own Slide Away Festival. Joining the band across North American dates are Full Body 2, Cryogeyser and Violent Magic Orchestra. For tickets and more information, click here.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band has released a new song and video “Purple Strings” which features Mary Lattimore and presents a different side of the band from the previously released “Cannibal World.” “Purple Strings” is a stripped-down, acoustic guitar-led track where the band’s typical vocal filters are absent. Taken as a pair, the two tracks lay the foundation for the wide-ranging sound that defines their forthcoming album, A Short History of Decay.

The upcoming album will be out on February 27, through Run For Cover Records and it is the band’s fifth studio album that stands as their most sonically expansive and emotionally direct work to date: a widescreen reckoning with time, truth, and the body’s slow unraveling. Beginning as a Philly-born bedroom solo project in 2010, Nothing’s music has always captured the full scale of the human condition, both the blaring anger and the whispering sadness.

Nothing Tour Dates

3/4 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

3/5 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

3/6 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

3/7 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven

3/8 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

3/10 – Dallas, TX – Trees

3/11 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

3/13 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

3/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

3/15 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage

3/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

3/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

3/21 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

3/22 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

3/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

3/27 – Chicago, IL – Metro

3/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

3/29 – Detroit, MI – El Club

3/30 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

3/31 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

4/2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

4/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

4/4 – Philadelphia – Union Transfer

A Short History of Decay Track List

1. never come never morning

2. cannibal world

3. a short history of decay

4. the rain don’t care

5. purple strings

6. toothless coal

7. ballet of the traitor

8. nerve scales

9. essential tremors