L.A. Reid Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Ahead of Trial

Home News Emily Lopez January 13th, 2026 - 8:25 AM

Music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid, who worked with Usher, OutKast and Pink, has been in the middle of some legal trouble due to some sexual assault allegations from Drew Dixon, a former Arista Records executive. Allegedly, in a 2023 lawsuit filed by Dixon under the New York Adult Survivors Act, Reid digitally penetrated her in 2001 on two occasions. Previously, Dixon had a successful career from her work with talents like West, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin. Dixon has since explained that the effects from the alleged assaults have negatively impacted her career because of the retaliation and health issues she suffers from, a consequence of the incidents.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reid has recently settled the lawsuit. One of Reid’s lawyers, Imran Ansari, released a statement on the matter, saying, “Mr. Reid has amicably resolved this matter with Ms. Dixon without any admission of liability.” This settlement came on the day the civil trial was supposed to begin. At that point, the jury had not yet been selected, and opening statements had not been provided. As far as what this settlement includes, the specific terms have not been released to the public. All that is known is that now there will no longer be a trial.

When previously asked about the lawsuit, Dixon had replied in saying she hopes her advocating for the law “helps to bring us closer to a safer music business for everyone.” She had also expressed that “In a world where good news is often hard to find, I hope for survivors that today is a ray of light peeking through the clouds.” One could assume that with the settlement, Dixon was able to achieve what she wanted to.