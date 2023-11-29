Judge Awards Aretha Franklin’s Sons Real Estate Following Validation Of Handwritten Will

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 29th, 2023 - 11:01 AM

A judge based in Detroit, Michigan awards late singer songwriter Aretha Franklin’s sons with real estate after validating her handwritten will. According to Billboard, the decision to award the late singer’s sons was made on Monday, November 27, four months after a jury validated the handwritten will that was written in 2014. After the singer’s passing, there has been a discovery of the two handwritten wills. The discovery led to a dispute between her sons and their means of knowing what they would do with their late-mother’s real estate and other assets.

Now, the handwritten will that was signed by Aretha Franklin with her signature and with a smiley face in the letter “A” will override the handwritten will that was written in 2010. The judge also awarded Franklin’s sons with different real estate. For Kecalf Franklin, the judge will award him with a property that was worth $1.1 million. This property was also known as the “crown jewel” before the commencement of a trial last July. Ted White II, another of Franklin’s sons, was rewarded with a house in Detroit, however, the home was sold for $300,000 before the emergence of the dueling wills. Kecalf Franklin’s attorney, Charles McKelvie, has commented that Ted is in the midst of requesting sale proceeds of the home.

The late singer’s third son, Edward Franklin, was rewarded with another property that was under the 2014 handwritten will. It has been noted that one of Aretha Franklin’s past homes, that is worth $1.1 million, will potentially be sold and the proceeds will be shared by her sons. There is no exact name that was specified under the 2014 will. Currently, there still appears to be a dispute regarding the late-singer’s music assets. However, the 2014 will implies that the sons would share income with each other. A status conference is to be commenced with the Detroit judge in January of 2024.